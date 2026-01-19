2026 Tata Punch facelift: Top 5 key things to know

Tata Motors recently introduced its Punch facelift in India with prices starting at ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated micro-SUV brings meaningful changes across design, features, performance and safety. Here are the top five key highlights of the 2026 Tata Punch facelift that you should be aware of if you're searching the market for an SUV in that segment:

1. Redesigned exterior

The Punch facelift gets a comprehensively reworked front end, with repositioned headlamps and a sharper-looking fascia. While the side profile remains largely unchanged, a new set of alloy wheels adds visual freshness. At the rear, redesigned tail lamps are now joined by a full-width LED light bar, paired with a restyled bumper.

2. Revised interior

Inside, the dashboard layout now mirrors the Punch EV, giving the cabin a more modern and cohesive look. The black-and-white colour scheme continues, but redesigned air vents and a new two-spoke steering wheel aligned with Tata’s latest models make the interior feel more contemporary.

3. Larger touchscreen and feature-rich cabin

A major upgrade is the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, replacing the earlier 7-inch unit. The Punch facelift also gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, voice-assisted electric sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charging with cooling, fast Type-C charging, and iRA 2.0 connected car technology.

4. New turbo-petrol engine option

The standard Punch continues with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 88 hp and 115 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT. New for the facelift is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 118 hp and 170 Nm, offering stronger performance. Turbo variants start from ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and CNG AMT availability

Safety remains a core strength, with the Punch facelift carrying a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Tata also continues to offer the AMT-equipped CNG version, making the Punch India’s first SUV to combine CNG power with an automated manual transmission.

