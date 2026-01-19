HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Tata Punch Facelift: Top 5 Key Things To Know

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Top 5 key things to know

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2026, 17:31 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Tata Motors has launched the Punch facelift in India with refreshed styling, a feature-rich interior, turbo-petrol power and a 5-star safety rating.

2026 Tata Punch facelift
The Tata Punch facelift brings refreshed styling, a redesigned cabin, new features and a turbo-petrol engine, with prices starting at ₹5.59 lakh.
2026 Tata Punch facelift
The Tata Punch facelift brings refreshed styling, a redesigned cabin, new features and a turbo-petrol engine, with prices starting at ₹5.59 lakh.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Punch arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Tata Motors recently introduced its Punch facelift in India with prices starting at 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated micro-SUV brings meaningful changes across design, features, performance and safety. Here are the top five key highlights of the 2026 Tata Punch facelift that you should be aware of if you're searching the market for an SUV in that segment:

1. Redesigned exterior

The Punch facelift gets a comprehensively reworked front end, with repositioned headlamps and a sharper-looking fascia. While the side profile remains largely unchanged, a new set of alloy wheels adds visual freshness. At the rear, redesigned tail lamps are now joined by a full-width LED light bar, paired with a restyled bumper.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.68 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Gravite (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Gravite
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 9 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

2. Revised interior

Inside, the dashboard layout now mirrors the Punch EV, giving the cabin a more modern and cohesive look. The black-and-white colour scheme continues, but redesigned air vents and a new two-spoke steering wheel aligned with Tata’s latest models make the interior feel more contemporary.

3. Larger touchscreen and feature-rich cabin

A major upgrade is the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, replacing the earlier 7-inch unit. The Punch facelift also gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, voice-assisted electric sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charging with cooling, fast Type-C charging, and iRA 2.0 connected car technology.

Also Read : 2026 Tata Punch facelift vs Hyundai Exter: Specifications comparison

4. New turbo-petrol engine option

The standard Punch continues with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 88 hp and 115 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT. New for the facelift is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 118 hp and 170 Nm, offering stronger performance. Turbo variants start from 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and CNG AMT availability

Safety remains a core strength, with the Punch facelift carrying a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Tata also continues to offer the AMT-equipped CNG version, making the Punch India’s first SUV to combine CNG power with an automated manual transmission.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2026, 17:31 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.