2026 Tata Punch facelift vs Hyundai Exter: Specifications comparison

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 13 Jan 2026, 17:08 pm
  • The newly launched 2026 Tata Punch facelift takes on the Hyundai Exter, comparing engines, performance, features, safety and practicality in India’s sub-compact SUV segment.

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter
The 2026 Tata Punch facelift (left) and Hyundai Exter represent two distinct approaches to the sub-compact SUV formula.
Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter
The 2026 Tata Punch facelift (left) and Hyundai Exter represent two distinct approaches to the sub-compact SUV formula.
With the launch of the 2026 Tata Punch facelift, the sub-compact SUV segment in India has received an update. Tata Motors refreshed its best-selling model with a newer design and a set of new tech features. However, most importantly, the Punch gets a new turbo-petrol engine, which reshapes the expectations of this category.

One of Punch’s closest rivals remains the Hyundai Exter, which has always competed in size, powertrain and features. Here is how the newly launched Punch facelift compares with the Hyundai Exter across the spec sheet:

2026 Tata Punch facelift vs Hyundai Exter: Design and dimensions

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift reinforces its SUV identity with a more muscular and upright stance. The revised front end features a stronger vertical grille, a bull-guard inspired bumper, expanded body cladding and new TrailCrest alloy wheels. Tata has increased the overall length to 3,876 mm, making the Punch 49 mm longer than before. The width stands at 1,742 mm, height at 1,615 mm, and the wheelbase measures 2,445 mm, giving the Punch a wider and more planted road presence.

Specifications Comparison Hyundai Exter Tata Punch
Engine 1197.0 cc 1199.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol,CNG Petrol,CNG
Check detailed comparison

The Hyundai Exter has slightly more compact dimensions, being 3,815 mm in length, 1,710 mm in width and 1,631 mm in height. However, it comes paired with a slightly longer wheelbase of 2,450 mm. Its design blends SUV cues with a futuristic look, highlighted by H-shaped LED daytime running lamps and a parametric grille. While the Exter appears taller, the Punch looks broader on the road.

Also Read : Tata Punch EV facelift to launch in 2026; What we expect

2026 Tata Punch facelift vs Hyundai Exter: Engine and performance

The 2026 Punch facelift clearly separates itself from most rivals by offering multiple powertrain options, including a turbo-petrol engine. Alongside the standard naturally aspirated petrol and iCNG versions, Tata has introduced a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers substantially higher performance than any of its competitors.

The Hyundai Exter, in comparison, relies on a single naturally aspirated petrol engine with optional CNG, focusing more on efficiency and smooth daily driving rather than outright performance.

Engine and performance

SpecificationTata Punch 1.2 PetrolTata Punch 1.2 iCNGTata Punch 1.2 Turbo PetrolHyundai Exter 1.2 PetrolHyundai Exter 1.2 CNG
Engine type1.2L NA Revotron1.2L NA Revotron iCNG1.2L Turbo Petrol1.2L NA Kappa1.2L NA Kappa CNG
Displacement1199 cc1199 cc1199 cc1197 cc1197 cc
Max power87.8 PS @ 6,000 rpm73.4 PS (CNG) / 87.8 PS (Petrol)120 PS @ 5,500 rpm83 PS @ 6,000 rpm69 PS @ 6,000 rpm
Max torque115 Nm @ 3,250 rpm103 Nm (CNG) / 115 Nm (Petrol)170 Nm @ 1,750–4,000 rpm113.8 Nm @ 4,000 rpm95 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
Transmission options5MT, 5AMT5MT, 5AMT6MT5MT, 5AMT5MT

2026 Tata Punch facelift vs Hyundai Exter: Practicality

The Tata Punch comes with a 37-litre petrol fuel tank, while the iCNG variant uses a 60-litre water-capacity CNG cylinder. Boot space in the petrol version stands at 366 litres, though this reduces to 210 litres in the CNG variant with Tata’s twin-cylinder packaging.

The Hyundai Exter, too, offers a similar fuel tank capacity. Boot space is marginally larger at around 391 litres, giving it a small edge for buyers who prioritise luggage capacity. However, neither the CNG tank capacity nor the boot space figures with CNG installed have been published by the carmaker.

Also Read : 2026 Tata Punch facelift launched in India; prices start at 5.59 lakh

2026 Tata Punch facelift vs Hyundai Exter: Interior and features

The 2026 Punch facelift takes a clear step forward in cabin technology. It is equipped with a 10.25-inch Ultra View HD touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Tata’s iRA 2.0 connected car suite with over 50 features. Higher variants also offer a 360-degree surround-view camera, blind-spot monitoring displayed on the infotainment screen, a wireless smartphone charger, a 65W fast Type-C charger, ambient lighting, an air purifier and a voice-assisted electric sunroof.

The Hyundai Exter features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and wireless charging. A sunroof is also available, which remains one of the Exter’s key selling points. Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car technology is offered on select variants, though the overall tech package is less extensive than that of the Punch facelift.

2026 Tata Punch facelift vs Hyundai Exter: Safety

Safety is a strong focus for both models. The Tata Punch facelift comes with six airbags as standard, electronic stability control, hill hold and hill descent control, iTPMS, SOS calling functions and a reinforced body structure under Tata’s Safety Dome architecture. The addition of a 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitoring enhances day-to-day safety and driving confidence.

The Hyundai Exter also offers six airbags as standard, along with electronic stability control, hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking sensors with a camera. While it lacks features such as hill descent control or a surround-view system, it remains well equipped for the segment.

With the launch of the 2026 Punch facelift, Tata Motors has raised the bar in the sub-compact SUV segment by introducing stronger engines, more advanced technology and a more assertive SUV design. The Hyundai Exter continues to position itself as a practical and efficient alternative, focusing on affordability, ease of driving and low running costs.

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2026, 17:08 pm IST

