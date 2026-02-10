HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Tata Motors And Stellantis Sign Mou To Extend Collaboration After 20 Years Of Partnership

Tata Motors and Stellantis sign MoU to extend collaboration

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2026, 19:30 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Tata Motors and Stellantis marked 20 years of their Fiat India joint venture, signing a new agreement to expand collaboration in manufacturing and engineering while continuing their successful long-term partnership

Tata Motors & Stellantis
Tata Motors and Stellantis sign MoU to extend collaboration after 20 years of partnership
Tata Motors & Stellantis
Tata Motors and Stellantis sign MoU to extend collaboration after 20 years of partnership
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Nexon arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Indian automaker, Tata Motors and Stellantis, a multinational automotive manufacturing corporation, have completed 20 years of partnership in their 50:50 joint venture, which is Fiat India Automobiles (FIAPL). Not only that, but both entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore further opportunities for collaboration across manufacturing, engineering and supply chain in India and overseas.

Speaking on the milestone and the opportunity ahead, Grégoire Olivier, chief operating officer, Stellantis- Asia Pacific, said, “FIAPL stands as a testament to what two strong organisations can achieve together. As we commemorate this milestone, we remain focused on evolving the partnership to support future-ready manufacturing, innovation, and sustainable growth in the region."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.37 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kylaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kylaq
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Tera (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Joint Venture Development

The joint venture of Stellantis and Tata Motors has developed strength across verticals, including manufacturing, powertrain and supply chain, leveraging Stellantis’ knowledge of global markets and Tata Motors’ local capabilities.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director and CEO, Tata Motors, added, “Our partnership with Stellantis through FIAPL reflects the strength of a long-standing collaboration built on trust, shared values and a common vision. We look forward to deepening this relationship with Stellantis in the years ahead.

Also Read: Stellantis faces €22 billion charges, shares plunge amid EV strategy overhaul

Tata Motors and Stellantis Partnership

Interestingly, Tata Motors recently acquired the licensing rights for the in-house development of the 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine, which powers the Compass, Meridian, Harrier and Safari, in order to offer the engine in different tunes. Under the partnership, more than 1.37 million vehicles have been produced since the beginning of the partnership.

Moreover, four Jeep and three Tata Motors vehicles are currently produced at the FIAPL Ranjangaon plant. The 50:50 joint venture employs almost 5,000 people and produces 2.22 lakh vehicles per year. Furthermore, the Nexon and Compass are also produced at the Ranjangaon plant.

Jeep's New Roadmap for India

This comes on the back of Jeep’s new roadmap for India called ‘Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0’ wherein the American automaker, under Stellantis’ leadership, is reaffirming a long-term commitment despite having a slim portfolio in India. The plan places India at the centre of its Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations. Not only that, but India will continue to play a dual role as a domestic market as well as an export base.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2026, 19:30 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.