Tata announces monsoon camp, offers vehicle check-up and more

Tata Motors has announced that they are hosting a monsoon check-up camp through out the country for its customers. The camp will be available across 500 cities and will be supported by 1,090 authorized workshops. The monsoon check-up camp will be available for Tata customers from June 6 to June 20, 2025.

The homegrown manufacturer says that the initiative is aimed at ensuring optimal vehicle performance and safety during wet and challenging driving conditions. Customers have the opportunity to receive a complimentary and thorough vehicle health assessment, encompassing more than thirty vital inspection points that address essential systems, in addition to diagnostics specific to electric vehicles. The event also provides a car top wash and special discounts on genuine spare parts, engine oil, accessories, extended warranties, and labour costs.

To enhance the value proposition, customers have the opportunity to take advantage of appealing exchange offers on new Tata vehicles, which include a complimentary assessment of their current cars.

Also Read : Punch, Nexon, Safari, and Harrier SUVs couldn't save Tata sales from slumping; EVs record a marginal uptick

Tata Harrier EV launched

The Tata Harrier EV has officially been launched at a starting price of ₹21.49 lakh, ex-showroom. With this launch, the Harrier EV establishes itself as the premier electric vehicle from Tata Motors Electric Mobility. This new model features the latest EV architecture developed by the manufacturer, known as acti.ev plus, and marks the return of all-wheel drive to Tata Motors' offerings.

The Tata Harrier EV will be available in three trim levels: Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered, and it will come in four color options: Nainital Nocturnal, Empowered Oxide, Pure Grey, and Pristine White, in addition to a special blacked-out Stealth edition. Bookings for this electric SUV are set to begin on July 2nd. The Harrier EV competes with vehicles such as the Mahindra XEV 9e, as well as the BYD Atto 3.

Also Read : 2025 Tata Altroz facelift bookings commence. Here's how to reserve yours

Tata Harrier EV specs

The Tata Harrier EV makes its debut featuring the new acti.ev plus architecture, which introduces a multitude of capabilities, beginning with all-wheel drive (AWD) capabilities. The Harrier EV is the first electric vehicle and the sole model from Tata Motors at present to offer AWD capabilities. Previously, the Tata Safari, Hexa, and Aria were the only models from Tata Motors equipped with 4X4 or AWD capabilities.

In terms of electric vehicle offerings, the Tata Harrier EV is available with a selection of two battery pack options and two motor configurations. The lower variants of the Harrier EV utilize a 65 kWh battery pack, while the higher trim levels are equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack. This battery pack option includes two motor configurations: rear-wheel drive (RWD) and quad-wheel drive (QWD). The QWD variants generate 391 bhp and 504 Nm of torque, whereas the performance specifications for the RWD variants have yet to be determined. The range for the RWD variants equipped with the 75 kWh battery pack is 627 km (MIDC), with a real-world range of 480 to 505 km according to C75.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: