From Tata Nexon to Ferrari California: Check out Ratan Tata’s car collection 

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 but the veteran industrialist’s massive contribution towards Tata Motors and the auto sector will never be forgotten
Ratan Tata was an avid petrolhead with a penchant for fast cars. Here’s a look at some of the cars he owned over the years
Tata Nexon: The car that changed Tata Motors’ fortunes, the first Nexon was a part of Mr Tata’s garage
Honda Civic: Known for his humble nature, Ratan Tata was frequently seen driving his eighth-gen Honda Civic
Mercedes-Benz 500 SL: The epitome of top-down luxury, the 500 SL graced Ratan Tata’s garage and he was frequently seen driving one on Sunday mornings (Image: Hormazd Sorabjee)
Ferrari California: The California was another staple on Sunday mornings at Marine Drive in Mumbai with Mr Tata behind the wheel
Jaguar F-Type S: From the house of Jaguar, the F-Type convertible arrived with a 5.0-litre V8 and was in a left-hand drive guise
Pontiac Firebird 400: Mr Tata had a particular liking for American cars and owned the Firebird 400 as well, a proper muscle car of the 1970s
Cadillac XLR: The American V8 convertible was another American in Ratan Tata’s garage drawing power from the 4.6-litre Northstar V8
Tata Nano EV: Ratan Tata owned a custom-built Nano electric much before Tata Motors’ electric ambitions took off