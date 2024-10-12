From Tata Nexon to Ferrari California: Check out Ratan Tata’s car collection 

Published Oct 12, 2024

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 but the veteran industrialist’s massive contribution towards Tata Motors and the auto sector will never be forgotten

Ratan Tata was an avid petrolhead with a penchant for fast cars. Here’s a look at some of the cars he owned over the years 

Tata Nexon: The car that changed Tata Motors’ fortunes, the first Nexon was a part of Mr Tata’s garage 

Honda Civic: Known for his humble nature, Ratan Tata was frequently seen driving his eighth-gen Honda Civic 

Mercedes-Benz 500 SL: The epitome of top-down luxury, the 500 SL graced Ratan Tata’s garage and he was frequently seen driving one on Sunday mornings  (Image: Hormazd Sorabjee)

Ferrari California: The California was another staple on Sunday mornings at Marine Drive in Mumbai with Mr Tata behind the wheel

Jaguar F-Type S: From the house of Jaguar, the F-Type convertible arrived with a 5.0-litre V8 and was in a left-hand drive guise

Pontiac Firebird 400: Mr Tata had a particular liking for American cars and owned the Firebird 400 as well, a proper muscle car of the 1970s

Cadillac XLR: The American V8 convertible was another American in Ratan Tata’s garage drawing power from the 4.6-litre Northstar V8

Tata Nano EV: Ratan Tata owned a custom-built Nano electric much before Tata Motors’ electric ambitions took off

