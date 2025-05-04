Tata Altroz facelift teased ahead of imminent launch. Everything we know about the premium hatchback
Despite the slumping sales numbers of hatchbacks across India, the Tata Altroz continues to impress the consumer with its premium vibe. The premium hatchback from Tata Motors is now all set to receive a major facelift that will bring much-awaited changes in design and features. The homegrown auto giant has already teased the upcoming Tata Altroz facelift ahead of its launch later this month.
The teaser image hints that the Tata Altroz facelift will come with a significantly updated design philosophy. The facelifted Altroz will face heat from models like the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
Here are all the details that we know so far about the upcoming premium hatchback.
Tata Altroz facelift will come with a significantly updated design language. The front profile will carry twin LED headlamps with double-barrel LED lights as well as integrated LED daytime running lights. It also gets a revamped front bumper with a wider air intake. The design philosophy matches with Harrier and Safari. The LED taillights come connected by a sleek LED strip at the back, while the rear bumper too comes with a revised design. Other styling elements will include flush-fitting door handles, which will be a first in the premium hatchback segment.
Tata Altroz facelift will come with a revamped interior as well. While Tata Motors has not revealed the interior of the upcoming iteration of the Altroz facelift, but expect it to get a larger touchscreen infotainment system with an updated operating system and user interface. Also, the instrument cluster, interior materials, dashboard and upholstery are expected to come with a revamped approach.
Tata Altroz facelift would retain the same engine and transmission choices. The powertrain would come churning out the same power and torque output as the current model. Powertrain choices of the Altroz include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit, a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG bi-fuel unit with twin-cylinder technology, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Notably, the Altroz is the only diesel hatchback currently on sale in the country.
