Suzuki Motorcycle India sets new sales record by selling over 1 lakh units

In July 2024, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, set a new record for monthly sales. The company achieved a total of 1,16,714 units sold, representing an 8 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the 1,07,836 units sold in July 2023.

In July 2024, the company achieved a significant milestone by selling 1,00,602 units, marking a strong double-digit growth of 25 per cent from the previous year's 80,309 units. Additionally, SMIPL exported 16,112 units in July 2024, a decrease from the 27,527 units exported in the same month last year.

This is the first time that the brand has crossed the 1 lakh mark. Talking about the sales achievement, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded highest ever sales of more than 1.16 Lakh scooters & motorcycles in July 2024. Backed by healthy demand for our products in the domestic market, our sales grew by 25% in the month, crossing the 1 Lakh unit mark for the first time. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our valued customers, dedicated dealer network and our esteemed business partners for their continued trust and support, which has helped us to reach this milestone."

Also Read : Suzuki V-Strom 800DE adventure tourer launched in India, priced at ₹10.30 lakh

Access 125, Avenis and Burgman Street recalled

In July of 2024, SMIPL updated its range of scooters in India to attract customers before the festive season. The Suzuki Access 125 and the Suzuki Burgman Street were unveiled in Special Festive Colours, joining the company's current lineup. Furthermore, SMIPL released the 2024 Suzuki Avenis in four fresh colour combinations along with new graphics.

V-Strom 800 DE recalled

Suzuki also recently recalled over 4 lakh units of Access, Burgman and Avenis 125. The recall is said to involve a faulty high-tension cord installed on the ignition coil. The V-Strom 800 DE was also recalled for a faulty rear tyre. Over 67 units of the motorcycles were affected.

First Published Date: