Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 9% growth in June 2024. Check details

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reported a growth figure of 9 per cent YoY. The brand sold 88,287 units in June 2024 whereas in June 2023, this figure stood at 80,737 units. Suzuki recorded domestic sales of 71,086 units while exports were 17,201 units. When compared during the same period in last year, the manufacturer sold 63,059 units and exported 17,678 units.

Commenting on the company’s sales performance, Mr. Devashish Handa - Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are pleased with our sales growth in June 2024 driven by strong demand especially in the Indian market. We have got off to a good start in this financial year, with a healthy 15% year-on-year growth in our sales in the first quarter. We are optimistic about maintaining this growth momentum in the months ahead. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued customers and dedicated dealer network for their continued trust and unwavering support which has played a pivotal role in achieving this result."

The latest launch from the manufacturer was the V-Strom 800 DE. The new adventure tourer is priced at ₹10.30 lakh ex-showroom. It goes against the Triumph Tiger 900 and BMW F 850 GS. The V-Strom 800 DE will be replacing V-Strom 650 XT in the global market.

Powering the new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is a 776 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft that promises a smooth ride and ample torque. The motor develops 83 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. Suzuki says the 270-degree crankshaft allows the motor to produce the same sound as the older V-Twin engine on the motorcycle.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE gets a ground clearance of 220 mm, while the seat height measures 855 mm. The bike gets a short windscreen with three-step height adjustability, while the wide tapered handlebars offer comfort and shock absorption on unpaved surfaces.

