Home News Suzuki Motor Corp. issues statement after row over tweet on Kashmir. Read here

Suzuki Motor Corporation says social media posts on Kashmir made by its business associates are deeply regretted and do not represent the company position and were not authorized by it.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 08:15 PM
File photo showing the logo of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Suzuki Motor Corporation on Tuesday evening issued a statement in which it distanced itself from controversial social media posts made by Suzuki dealerships in Pakistan on Kashmir. The posts which spoke of ‘struggle for freedom in Kashmir' created a massive row online with netizens calling for a boycott of products from brands whose Pakistani affiliates or associates had posted Kashmir-related messages.

In its statement on Tuesday, which was shared also by Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Motor Corporation issued an apology to the people of India while also underlining that the said social media posts were not authorized by it. “Suzuki Motor Corporation aims to be a company trusted and counted upon by all throughout the world, through its products, services, ethical business conduct and social responsibility efforts towards Sustainable Development Goals," the statement read. “As corporate policy, we do not align with any political or religious inclination in any part of the world. Such communication from our dealers or business associates on these topics represents neither our company position nor authorized by us. We deeply regret the hurt to sentiments that such insensitive communication has caused. It will be our constant endeavour to advise our business associates to comply strictly to our company policy in this regard."

Suzuki wasn't the only one to issue a statement on the matter. And Suzuki wasn't the only one to face massive online outrage.

(Related read: Hyundai statement | Kia India statement)

Hyundai Motor India and Kia India too issued statements on similar lines and blamed its dealer and/or business affiliate in Pakistan for posts on Kashmir that both companies said were not authorized. Both South Korean car brands in their respective statements highlighted that company policy is clear on not commenting on political, religious or cultural matters. Both brands also issued an apology for sentiments hurt.

The entire matter has been raging since a number of brands, which also include Pizza Hut and KFC, among others, put out Kashmir-related social media posts on their Pakistan-based handles. Most of these brands have clarified that these posts were not authorized and have issued apologies. The Indian government too has taken strong exception to the said social media posts and the matter even came up in Rajya Sabha.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 08:15 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Motor Corporation Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Motor Corpration Kia India
