Suzuki Motorcycles achieves yet another milestone, reports best ever sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) achieved record-breaking sales in May 2024, exceeding all previous monthly sales figures. They sold 1,11,512 units, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 22 per cent compared to May 2023.

The good news continues domestically, with SMIPL experiencing a 37 per cent growth in May 2024 compared to the same period last year. They sold a total of 92,032 units within India. However, export sales painted a different picture. SMIPL exported 19,480 units in May 2024, which is a decrease from the 24,276 units exported in May 2023.

Looking back at April 2024, SMIPL achieved a domestic sales of 88,067 units, the best ever for the company at that point, representing a 31 per cent growth year-on-year. However, export sales followed a similar trend to May, dropping significantly by nearly 47 per cent compared to April 2023.

Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., highlighted that achieving the record-breaking monthly sales of 1,11,512 units is a significant milestone for the company. “This impressive performance highlights SMIPL’s growing market presence in the country. This achievement is also a result of the commitment of our dealer network, business associates, and team members. We are very thankful to the entire Suzuki Family and will provide the best services and hospitality to all the customers," he stated.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has achieved a significant milestone in 2024, rolling out their eight millionth two-wheeler from their Indian factory. This milestone signifies the company's strong growth trajectory in recent years. Popular models like the Access 125, Burgman Street 125, Gixxer 150, and Gixxer 250 have been key contributors to this success.

Further adding to the news, Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition in the Indian market, coinciding with the global release of this special edition model.

