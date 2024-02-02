HT Auto
Home Auto News Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 13% Growth, Sells 95,762 Units

Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 13% growth, sells 95,762 units

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2024, 13:17 PM
  • Suzuki Motorcycle India also participated in Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Image of Gixxer SF 250 used for representational purpose only.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Image of Gixxer SF 250 used for representational purpose only.

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently announced that they have sold 95,762 units in January 2024. The Japanese manufacturer reported a YoY growth of 13 per cent. Suzuki sold 95,762 units in January 2024. This figure includes domestic sales of 80,511 units and exports of 15,251 units. The brand also expanded its service network with the inauguration of its new dealership in Krishna Nagar.

The manufacturer also recently participated in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Mr. Devashish Handa, EVP – Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India continues its upward trajectory, showcasing sustained growth. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. We extend our sincere gratitude to our loyal customers, valued business partners, and dedicated team members for their steadfast support, contributing to our sustained success."

Suzuki showcased its new V-Strom 800 DE at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The brand is already testing the new adventure tourer on the Indian roads. So, it is expected that it might launch in the coming months.

Suzuki is using a new 776 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets a bi-directional quickshifter. Suzuki claims fuel efficiency is 22.7 kmpl.

Also Read : Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of launch.

Apart from this, Suzuki also showcased the new GSX-8R which was revealed at EICMA last year. It is a sports model derived from the GSX-8S. So, it gets a revised riding triangle, a full fairing and a slightly different design language. Because of the addition of the fairing, the weight has gone up by 6 kg when compared to the GSX-8S. It uses the same engine as the V-Strom 800 DE.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2024, 13:17 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki

