Royal Enfield Motoverse 2026 to be held November 27-29; Farhan Akhtar and Lifafa among artist list

Royal Enfield Motoverse 2026 is set to take place at HillTop, Vagator, Goa, between November 27 and 29. The upcoming edition will be particularly significant for the motorcycle maker as it marks the brand's 125th anniversary. Along with live music, the three-day gathering will bring together riders, motorcycle enthusiasts, custom builders and riding communities for a mix of motorcycling, sport , art and community-driven activities.

Motorcycle-focused activities

While music remains a major part of Motoverse, the event continues to revolve around motorcycles and riding culture. The Pure Sport arena will host activities including Dirt Track, Moto Polo, Maut Ka Kuan, Slide School, Drift School and Trail School.

Motoville will focus on motorcycle creativity and craftsmanship, while MotoReel will feature riders, racers, adventurers and custom builders through workshops, conversations and stories. The festival will also extend beyond its main venue with curated rides, community competitions, interactive workshops and food experiences across Goa.

A marketplace featuring more than 100 motorcycling and lifestyle brands is also planned. Visitors will get an opportunity to experience and test ride Royal Enfield's motorcycle portfolio, including models from Flying Flea, the company's electric motorcycle range.

Product showcases remain important

Motoverse has increasingly become a platform for Royal Enfield to connect its products with its wider riding community. Previous editions have featured motorcycles and concepts such as the Goan Classic, Scram 440 and Flying Flea C6.

Royal Enfield, however, has not confirmed any motorcycle or concept debut for the 2026 edition at this stage. Any expectation of new-product unveilings at the event should therefore be treated as speculation until the company announces further details.

The festival comes at an important point in Royal Enfield's history. The company traces its motorcycle origins to 1901, making 2026 its 125th anniversary year.

First artists announced

Royal Enfield has also revealed the first performers for this year's festival. Farhan Akhtar, Lifafa and Reble will be joined on the Main Stage by Sanjith Hegde, MHR & Friends and The Think Floydian.

The Community Stage will feature independent and emerging acts including Rushil, Mali, Suggahunny, Curtain Blue, Komorebi & Goya, OG SHEZ and Aksomaniac. More artists are expected to be announced ahead of the event.

The selection covers independent hip-hop, Hindi-language electronica, playback music, experimental sounds and tribute performances, adding a broad entertainment programme to the motorcycle-focused activities.

Motoverse continues to grow

The scale of the event has expanded considerably in recent years. The 2025 edition recorded more than 40,000 footfalls over three days, with over 600 riding clubs and communities travelling to Goa from India and overseas.

Royal Enfield says more than 60 percent of Motoverse attendees are first-time visitors. This points to an expanding audience while the festival continues to retain its focus on the motorcycle community.

Early bird registrations for Motoverse 2026 are already open, with tickets starting at ₹2,599. Group passes, discounts and additional Early Bird benefits are also available for riding groups and communities planning their trip to Goa.

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