Road transport ministry issues advisory to enhance safety on streets

The central and state/UT governments have been making significant efforts to enhance safety of drivers and passengers on roads in order to reduce accidents and fatalities. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways today issued an important advisory for those who drive vehicle such as car, motorcycle, bus, truck or any other such.The ministry posted a creative on its Twitter account advising individuals to behave properly with other drivers or passengers while driving.

The post read, “A bad attitude can have harmful consequences. Do not indulge in arguments on road." Arguing while driving or while on road can distract both the parties and lead to accidents, resulting in serious injuries or fatalities.

Road rage or aggressive behaviour by motorists can often lead to accidents. It is often seen that people behave in a rude manner with other drivers while driving; they may hurl abuses at someone in a traffic jam or even honk loudly. This results in an argument or even physical fight at times, which can again be dangerous for the ones fighting and other vulnerable road users.

Not just that, careless driving or behaving rudely with other road users can also lead to penalty, if caught.

There are various measures that the government has been taking to increase safety of road users while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has time and again highlighted the need for road safety. He has assured that road accident cases in the country will go down by about 50 per cent in the next three years by improving quality of roads as well as safety measures.

Separately, the Delhi government has initiated the 'tactical urbanism trials' at Rajghat to improve road safety and reduce accident fatalities. It is a part of the government's project to establish ‘zero fatality corridors’ on accident-prone stretches in the city.