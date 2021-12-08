Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Road transport ministry issues advisory to enhance safety on streets
File photo used for representational purpose only

Road transport ministry issues advisory to enhance safety on streets

2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 03:43 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The transport ministry has advised motorists to behave properly with other drivers or passengers on road while driving.

  • Road rage or aggressive behaviour by motorists can often lead to accidents.

The central and state/UT governments have been making significant efforts to enhance safety of drivers and passengers on roads in order to reduce accidents and fatalities. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways today issued an important advisory for those who drive vehicle such as car, motorcycle, bus, truck or any other such.The ministry posted a creative on its Twitter account advising individuals to behave properly with other drivers or passengers while driving.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The post read, “A bad attitude can have harmful consequences. Do not indulge in arguments on road." Arguing while driving or while on road can distract both the parties and lead to accidents, resulting in serious injuries or fatalities.

(Also read | Nitin Gadkari asks for fixed driving hours for trucks, sleep detection system)

Road rage or aggressive behaviour by motorists can often lead to accidents. It is often seen that people behave in a rude manner with other drivers while driving; they may hurl abuses at someone in a traffic jam or even honk loudly. This results in an argument or even physical fight at times, which can again be dangerous for the ones fighting and other vulnerable road users. 

Not just that, careless driving or behaving rudely with other road users can also lead to penalty, if caught.

(Also read | Road ministry adopts IIT Madras' data-driven model for improving road safety)

There are various measures that the government has been taking to increase safety of road users while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has time and again highlighted the need for road safety. He has assured that road accident cases in the country will go down by about 50 per cent in the next three years by improving quality of roads as well as safety measures. 

Separately, the Delhi government has initiated the 'tactical urbanism trials' at Rajghat to improve road safety and reduce accident fatalities. It is a part of the government's project to establish ‘zero fatality corridors’ on accident-prone stretches in the city.

 

  • First Published Date : 08 Dec 2021, 03:43 PM IST