Renault summer camp to offer free services, discounts, fun activities: Details

Renault car owners will be offered a free car check-up as per standard guidelines as well as free car wash during the summer service camp.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 14 Apr 2022, 02:35 PM
The logo of Renault pictured on latest Kiger.

Renault India has announced a nation-wide, seven-day-long summer camp from April 18 to 24 at all its service touchpoints. On all these days, customers of the brand will be able to avail comprehensive car check and maintenance as well as special offers on parts and accessories. They will also be able to take part in several fun-filled customer engagement activities planned to make their experience exciting.

With an aim to provide optimal performance of cars during the summer season, the service camp will offer Renault owners a free car check-up as per standard guidelines comprising detailed examination of all key functions by trained and well-qualified service technicians. Free car wash will also be offered to customers.

(Also read | Renault bolsters sales channel in rural India with 300 booking centres

Additionally, car owners can avail discounts on parts and accessories, Road Side Assistance and extended warranty. Renault will offer up to 50% discount on select accessories, 15% discount on labour charges and value-added services, 10% discount on select parts, 10% discount on Extended Warranty enrolment and Road Side Assistance (RSA) along with special offer on tyres of select brands.

Customers visiting during the service camp will also be given some free gifts and they will be able to partake in customer engagement activities like painting, drawing and quiz competitions for kids. Additional activities like free health checkup camps, customer education programs will also be organized at specific workshops.

This is not the first time the car company is organizing such a campaign for customers. In the past too, the company has announced initiatives such as Renault SECURE, Renault ASSURED, Renault ASSIST, Renault EASY CARE, Workshop on Wheels (WoW), MY Renault App and other regular customer service camps. The company has achieved a milestone of more than 8,00,000 customers in the country.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 02:35 PM IST
