Home Auto News Renault Bolsters Sales Channel In Rural India With 300 Booking Centers

Renault bolsters sales channel in rural India with 300 booking centers

The Renault booking centers will serve as customer information points and will highlight product details, price range, finance schemes and any applicable offers at the time.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 12:41 PM
File photo of Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV. (HT Auto photo)
File photo of Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV.

Renault India on Monday informed it has entered a collaboration with CSC Grameen e-Stores, a subsidiary of CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd to strengthen its sales channel in rural parts of the country. The collaboration sees 300 Renault booking centers with an aim to reach out to customers who may even be in remote parts of India.

Renault says the collaboration is to ensure that prospective customers in rural or far-flung parts of the country are able to select and book a vehicle of their choice with the same level of convenience and transparency as those in bigger cities and towns. A customer has to scan the QR Code available at the nearest Renault Booking Centre in what is also a boost for the Digital India initiative.

Additionally, the booking centers will also serve as customer information points and will highlight product details, price range, finance schemes and any applicable offers at the time.

Renault India’s leading product range and services are listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to potential customers in the rural areas. Recently, Renault joined hands with CSC e-Governance Services to support Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan (PMGDISHA), Government of India’s flagship programme that aims to provide digital literacy to six crore rural citizens.

At present, Renualt offers models like Kwid, Kiger and Triber in the country. The models are manufactured at its facility near Chennai which also serves as base for exports to markets like Nepal, South Africa, Indonesia, among others.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 12:40 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Renault India Kiger Triber Kwid
