Renault plans to launch the Kardian SUV in India by 2027
It comes as a compact SUV meant for markets like India and Brazil
With this car, Renault aims to increase its market share in the highly competitive and rapidly bulging Indian SUV space
Renault Kardian SUV comes with a butch design that offers it a robust road presence
Powering this compact SUV is a 1.0-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine that pumps 125 bhp power and 220 Nm torque
This engine comes with flex-fuel compatibility and paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
Initially, the car will launch in Brazil next year
The SUV is expected to come as a practical car capable of minor offroading
Besides having a butch design at exterior, Kardian gets a feature packed cabin as well
It will come with multiple driving modes, a fully digital instrument cluster, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system
The Renault Kardian SUV will come with a unique looking gear shifter