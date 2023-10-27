Kardian is the next major India-bound car from Renault

Published Oct 27, 2023

Renault plans to launch the Kardian SUV in India by 2027

It comes as a compact SUV meant for markets like India and Brazil

With this car, Renault aims to increase its market share in the highly competitive and rapidly bulging Indian SUV space

Renault Kardian SUV comes with a butch design that offers it a robust road presence

Powering this compact SUV is a 1.0-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine that pumps 125 bhp power and 220 Nm torque

This engine comes with flex-fuel compatibility and paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission

Initially, the car will launch in Brazil next year

The SUV is expected to come as a practical car capable of minor offroading

Besides having a butch design at exterior, Kardian gets a feature packed cabin as well

It will come with multiple driving modes, a fully digital instrument cluster, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system

The Renault Kardian SUV will come with a unique looking gear shifter
