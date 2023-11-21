HT Auto
Renault India announces nationwide winter camp till November 26

Renault India has announced a winter service camp for its customers across the country. The French automaker has stated that under this initiative, consumers can avail of various benefits and discounts on the services from 20th November to 26th November 2023. Renault claims to be offering discounts on parts, accessories and labour charges. The benefits will be available in all Renault authorised service centres across India, claimed the company.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2023, 12:31 PM
Renault Kiger Triber Kwid Urban Night
Renault claims to be offering a 10 per cent discount on select parts, up to 50 per cent discount on select accessories and a 15 per cent discount on labour charges.

The French auto giant in a release has said that the owners of its cars can visit any Renault-authorised service centres across India and get their vehicle checked and serviced under the campaign. The auto company also said that the customers can avail of offers including a 10 per cent discount on select parts, up to 50 per cent discount on select accessories and a 15 per cent discount on labour charges.

Watch: Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review

Renault claims to be offering a five per cent additional discount on spare parts and accessories as well as a complimentary car wash to its customers. Besides that, the customers who are planning to extend their car's warranty would get a 10 per cent discount on the warranty package and roadside assistance, claimed the automaker.

Speaking on the initiative, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, at Renault India, said that with the winter camp, the auto manufacturer aims to optimize the performance and safety of Renault vehicles during the challenging winter season. "Through complimentary car check-ups conducted by our skilled technicians, attractive offers, and engaging activities, we strive to create an unforgettable experience for our customers," he further added.

Renault currently sells three cars in India. These are the Kwid hatchback, Kiger compact SUV and Triber MPV. Meanwhile, the automaker is slated to take the wrap off the new generation Duster SUV in the global market on November 29. Expect the Duster to make a comeback to India sometime in 2024.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2023, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: Kwid Kiger Renault Kwid Renault Kiger Renault Renault Triber

