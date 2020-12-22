Polestar 2's advanced lighting tech makes it shine through darkest of nights

The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback brings highly advanced lighting technology to the compact premium electric vehicle segment. The car has been well adapted to shine even through the darkest of nights, and days.

The electric sedan gets Pixel LED headlights, fitted as standard in the 'Launch Edition', featuring active high beam technology. There is also a ‘welcome sequence’ that activates when the vehicle is unlocked.

A total of 84 individual LED pixels form a matrix in each lamp, and within this matrix each LED is controlled individually. This allows the headlights to give out their light in the path of up to five leading or oncoming vehicles while in motion. Thus, drivers can leave their lights on high beam, enabling maximum forward visibility at all times without blinding other road users. They also do not have to think about switching between modes.

Geely's Polestar 2

Better forward visibility also increases safety quotient of the vehicle. “When you drive Polestar 2, especially in the dark, you really understand how much this technology increases safety," says Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. The light signatures are distinctive and unmistakably Polestar.

Over at the rear, the signature lighting features 288 LEDs in a full-width wrap-around light bar, featuring unique welcome and farewell lighting sequences. The rear light bar includes adaptive lighting technology. During daytime, the brightness of the rear light is increased to ensure optimal visibility of the signature while at the night time, these LEDs automatically dim to prevent drivers behind from being dazzled.

The front fog lights with cornering support utilize energy efficient LED technology and activate automatically at low speeds according to steering or turn signal input. This further enhances visibility when maneuvering the vehicle. Polestar's Pixel LED technology is currently available in all markets where legislation allows.