Planning to install an aftermarket CNG kit in your car? Key tips you must keep in mind

With the petrol and diesel prices being at an all-time high level in India, the popularity of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powertrains is increasing across the country. CNG has been known as a cheaper alternative to petrol and diesel, as well as burning it emits fewer pollutants into the environment. The cheaper pricing of CNG results in a significantly lower cost of ownership for the vehicle owner.

With the popularity and demand for CNG rising, some carmakers have started offering petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain-equipped cars in the country. However, for the cars that don't come equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit, it can be installed from aftermarket. This flexibility too has helped the growth of the installation of aftermarket CNG kits on vehicles, alongside other factors such as regulatory leniency towards CNG vehicles as well as the rising number of CNG refilling stations.

While Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai along with Tata Motors are the OEMs that offer factory-fitted CNG cars in India, the new Honda Amaze too will come with CNG kits, which will be fitted at dealer level. This move comes as a testimony to the rising demand for CNG cars.

If you are planning to install an aftermarket CNG kit on your car, here are some important things you must remember.