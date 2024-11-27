CNG vs regular fuel: Pros and cons you should consider when buying your next car

Vehicles powered by compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have seen a spike in popularity over time due to the sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices. At the same time, the growing awareness about global warming and a generally higher level of climate consciousness has made people opt for greener options with the aim of offsetting emissions caused by petrol and diesel cars. CNG is a much more environmentally friendly option in ICE-powered vehicles for it burns much cleaner, leading to significantly lesser emissions.

At the same time, CNG cars are not as readily available as petrol cars are, and there are only a handful of options available in the Indian passenger vehicle market. They are also more expensive to maintain and bring reduced practicality to some extent. Here is a comparison between CNG and petrol cars to help you find out which one’s the right choice: