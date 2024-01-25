Check out the first CNG car to get AMT transmission

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 25, 2024

Tata just launched the Tiago iCNG with the automatic transmission.

This is the first time that a CNG car is equipped with an AMT transmission

The bookings are open at a token amount of 21,000

The Tiago iCNG AMT will be offered in 3 variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG and XZA NRG  

Tata says that there will be no perceived difference in the performance of the vehicle in petrol and CNG drivability.

There would also be a 'Creep' functionality on offer.

Tata claims that restart gradability is in line with petrol version and is best in segment.

The Tiago iCNG AMT comes with twin-cylinder technology.

The iCNG AMT versions use the same petrol engine as the normal Tiago
To check out more such web stories
Click Here