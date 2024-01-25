Check out the first CNG car to get AMT transmission

Tata just launched the Tiago iCNG with the automatic transmission.
This is the first time that a CNG car is equipped with an AMT transmission
The bookings are open at a token amount of ₹21,000
The Tiago iCNG AMT will be offered in 3 variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG and XZA NRG
Tata says that there will be no perceived difference in the performance of the vehicle in petrol and CNG drivability.
There would also be a 'Creep' functionality on offer.
Tata claims that restart gradability is in line with petrol version and is best in segment.
The Tiago iCNG AMT comes with twin-cylinder technology.
The iCNG AMT versions use the same petrol engine as the normal Tiago