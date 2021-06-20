Paul Walker's 'Fast & Furious' Toyota Supra sells for over four crore rupees

The bright orange 1994 Toyota Supra from the 'Fast & Furious' movie series has been sold for a record-breaking $550,000 ( ₹4 crore approx) via the Barrett-Jackson market place in the US. The Supra, driven by Paul Walker (Brian O'Conner in the movie) featured in 'The Fast and the Furious' movie in 2001 and '2 Fast 2 Furious' in 2003.

Along with the Supra, the winner of the auction will also get a comprehensive documentation that includes a certificate of authenticity. Announcing the sale of the Supra, Barrett-Jackson wrote on Twitter, "SOLD! The '10-second car' has crossed the block selling for a record-breaking $550,000!"

Finished in Candy Orange pearl paint from Lamborghini Diablo, the iconic sports car also features 'Nuclear Gladiator' graphics on its both sides. Other visual elements on the vehicle include a Bomex body kit, TRD-style hood, APR aluminum rear wing, and 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 wheels.

The interior of the vehicle has been often seen in the 'Fast & Furious' movies as various interesting scenes were filmed inside the car. The cabin is mostly black and is equally appealing as the exterior. A lot of interior look from the movies has been kept intact. It has also been equipped with aftermarket gauges, steering wheel, blue seats, and a head unit.

The Toyota Supra sources power from a renowned 2JZ-GTE turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder engine which sends its power to the rear wheels though a 4-speed automatic transmission. There have been made no modifications to the vehicle in terms of mechanicals.

The iconic sports car was built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo in California for the first movie and it was brought back and modified by the original builder for its role in the sequel. It was later returned to original form with the resplendent Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange pearl paint and famed Troy Lee-designed 'Nuclear Gladiator' motif along the sides.