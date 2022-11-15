Over 1,000 people tricked by fraudsters selling electric scooters; 20 arrested

After taking money from the victims for electric scooters, the fraudsters kept telling them that the delivery would be delayed.

More than 1,000 people were allegedly duped on the pretext of electric scooter sales by 20 fraudsters from three states. These accused were arrested by police on Monday. While 11 of them were from Bihar, four were from Telangana, three were from Jharkhand and two from Karnataka.

They tricked the victims by asking them to first make an online payment of ₹499 towards registration and were later told to transfer money for transportation and vehicle insurance, among others. After receiving the money from the commoners, they would tell them that there would be a delay in the delivery of these vehicles, and thus keep fooling them.

The accused have been identified as TV Venkatachala (35), Anish (26), Nagesh SP (31), Sushant Kumar (22), Rajesh Kumar (29), Aman Kumar (25), Bittu (27), Sanni (22), Nawlesh Kumar (22), Adaitya (22), Vivek Kumar (25), Murari Kumar (38), Ajay Kumar (19), Abinash Kumar (22), Prince Kumar Gupta (37), Vadithya Chinna (22), Anand Kumar (21), Katravath Shiva Kumar (22), Katravath Ramesh (19) and G Srinu (21).

The fraud came to light when a person filed a complaint that he had lost ₹30,998 to the fraud. After this, one of the suspects was traced to Bengaluru, eventually leading to the exposure of the entire gang. The police also recovered seven laptops, 38 smartphones, 25 basic phones, two hard discs, two smartwatches and 114 sim cards from their possession.

