HT Auto
Home Auto News Over 1,000 People Tricked By Fraudsters Selling Electric Scooters; 20 Arrested

Over 1,000 people tricked by fraudsters selling electric scooters; 20 arrested

After taking money from the victims for electric scooters, the fraudsters kept telling them that the delivery would be delayed.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2022, 11:23 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only

More than 1,000 people were allegedly duped on the pretext of electric scooter sales by 20 fraudsters from three states. These accused were arrested by police on Monday. While 11 of them were from Bihar, four were from Telangana, three were from Jharkhand and two from Karnataka. 

They tricked the victims by asking them to first make an online payment of 499 towards registration and were later told to transfer money for transportation and vehicle insurance, among others. After receiving the money from the commoners, they would tell them that there would be a delay in the delivery of these vehicles, and thus keep fooling them.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R
₹1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto 7g
₹83,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus
₹92,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto
₹71,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Pure Ev Etrance (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Etrance
₹51,999 - 67,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs

The accused have been identified as TV Venkatachala (35), Anish (26), Nagesh SP (31), Sushant Kumar (22), Rajesh Kumar (29), Aman Kumar (25), Bittu (27), Sanni (22), Nawlesh Kumar (22), Adaitya (22), Vivek Kumar (25), Murari Kumar (38), Ajay Kumar (19), Abinash Kumar (22), Prince Kumar Gupta (37), Vadithya Chinna (22), Anand Kumar (21), Katravath Shiva Kumar (22), Katravath Ramesh (19) and G Srinu (21).

The fraud came to light when a person filed a complaint that he had lost 30,998 to the fraud. After this, one of the suspects was traced to Bengaluru, eventually leading to the exposure of the entire gang. The police also recovered seven laptops, 38 smartphones, 25 basic phones, two hard discs, two smartwatches and 114 sim cards from their possession.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2022, 11:21 AM IST
TAGS: electric scooters electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Tata_EVs_1667810479759
It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

PMV Electric to launch compact EV tomorrow in the Indian market
PMV Electric to launch compact EV tomorrow in the Indian market
Super granny does 180kmph, seven spike strips used to finally halt her
Super granny does 180kmph, seven spike strips used to finally halt her
This is this most stunning Mercedes that no money can buy
This is this most stunning Mercedes that no money can buy
Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail SUVs spotted testing on Indian roads,
Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail SUVs spotted testing on Indian roads,
Audi Q8 e-tron, with up to 600-km range, to launch in India soon
Audi Q8 e-tron, with up to 600-km range, to launch in India soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city