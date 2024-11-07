HT Auto
Ola Electric continues to offer discounts on S1 in November. Check deals

07 Nov 2024, 14:25 PM
  • Ola Electric is offering discounts up to 15,000 on the Ola S1 scooter range as part of its BOSS of All Savings initiative.
Ola Electric is offering discounts up to ₹15,000 on its S1 electric scooter portfolio which consists of six models.
Ola Electric is offering discounts up to ₹15,000 on its S1 electric scooter portfolio which consists of six models.

Ola Electric continues to offer discounts on the Ola S1 electric scooter range by introducing a "BOSS of All Savings" initiative. This is part of the company’s ongoing Biggest Ola Season Sale (BOSS) campaign. Customers can now avail of discounts of up to 15,000 on the purchase of an Ola S1, coupled with potential annual savings of up to 30,000 due to lower running and maintenance costs compared to traditional petrol-powered scooters.

Ola says that the Ola S1 X (2kWh) allows customers with a daily commute distance of 30 km to save up to 31,000 annually. This potential savings may enable users to recover the cost of the vehicle within the first few years.

Also Read : Hero Xtreme 250R to Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 – Top 10 India-bound motorcycles showcased at EICMA 2024 

Ola Electric's S1 portfolio comprises six models. The premium S1 Pro and S1 Air are priced at 1,34,999 and 1,07,499, respectively. The mass-market S1 X range, available in 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh variants, is priced at 74,999, 87,999, and 1,01,999, respectively.

Ola Electric: Recent developments

In September 2024, Ola Electric recorded its lowest monthly sales of 23,965 electric scooters, just two months after the stock market debut. Due to stiff competition and rising user complaints about after-sales service, the company's share prices fell nearly 35 per cent from their peak, and its market share dropped to 27 per cent from 47 per cent in the same month the previous year.

Also Read : Delhi pollution – Vehicle emission is the biggest local factor, says report

After bringing in global consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) and introducing new festive discounts of up to 25,000 in October, Ola Electric sales bounced back, selling over 50,000 units and registering 41,605 units (as per Vahan data). The company retains its number one position in the electric two-wheeler segment, holding a 30 per cent market share. Registrations grew 74 per cent year-on-year in October, with month-on-month sales increasing by over 100 per cent from September 2024.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2024, 14:25 PM IST
