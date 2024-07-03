HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Oil Trades Near Two Month High On Signs Of Us Inventory Drawdown

Oil trades near two-month high on signs of US inventory drawdown

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2024, 07:36 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Brent crude traded above $86 a barrel after slipping 0.4% on Tuesday, with West Texas Intermediate around $83.
Oil
Brent crude traded above $86 a barrel after slipping 0.4% on Tuesday, with West Texas Intermediate around $83. (REUTERS)
Oil
Brent crude traded above $86 a barrel after slipping 0.4% on Tuesday, with West Texas Intermediate around $83.

Oil steadied around a two-month high on signs of a significant drawdown in US crude stockpiles. Brent crude traded above $86 a barrel after slipping 0.4 per cent on Tuesday, with West Texas Intermediate around $83. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories shrank 9.2 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. If confirmed in official figures later Wednesday, that would be the largest drop in barrel terms since January.

Crude remains solidly higher this year, with futures helped by a wider risk-on mood in equity markets as the US benchmark S&P 500 hits record after record. Anxieties over a potentially active hurricane season have also been supportive. Options markets reflect the bullishness, with call options once again going at a rare premium to opposite puts.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Emflux Motors Emflux Two (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
BatteryCapacity Icon9.7 kWh Range Icon200 Km
₹ 4 - 4.50 Lakhs
View Details
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.50 - 1.75 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.40 - 2.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Raider (HT Auto photo)
TVS Raider
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon67 kmpl
₹ 95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Geopolitical risks are also salient, with investors monitoring elections in France and the UK. In the Middle East, escalations in the war between Israel and Hezbollah threaten to spill over into an all-out war, while the Israel Defense Forces warned Palestinians to leave parts of Gaza’s Khan Younis ahead of a possible new assault.

“The key risk for oil markets is that an Israel‑Hezbollah war widens into a broader conflict," said Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “In particular, the more direct involvement of Iran in an Israel‑Hezbollah war may put at risk Iran’s oil supply and related infrastructure."

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2024, 07:36 AM IST
TAGS: oil price crude oil petrol diesel petrol price diesel price

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.