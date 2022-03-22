Nissan Magnite crosses 50,000-unit production mark at its Chennai plant

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nissan India has rolled out the 50,000th unit of Magnite sub-compact SUV from its Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) plant in Chennai. Magnite was the first global product that was launched under the brand's Nissan NEXT transformation plan. The carmaker exports the made-in-India model to 15 global markets such.
After being introduced in South Africa and Indonesia last year, the Magnite is now also available in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi.