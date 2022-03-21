HT Auto
Nissan Ariya’s e-4ORCE technology demonstrated in a mini radio-controlled car

Nissan Ariya EV which features e-4ORCE technology is the most advanced all-wheel technology that Nissan offers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2022, 06:00 PM
The RC car here uses four electric motors, one for each wheel, to reproduce e-4ORCE’s all-wheel control technology.

Nissan has incorporated its electric vehicle Ariya's e-4ORCE technology in a radio-controlled (RC) car to demonstrate the all-wheel control that promises to offer smooth handling and drivability over a variety of surfaces. To show the features of the technology, Nissan has developed a figure-eight course with different surfaces on which the RC car will steer and drive.

The RC car here uses four electric motors, one for each wheel, to reproduce e-4ORCE’s all-wheel control technology. Based on the control technology that has been developed for the miniature car and the sensors that have been mounted on it to monitor the driving conditions, the driving force of each motor can be individually controlled. Nissan mentioned this allows the RC car to navigate the demonstration course that has been created as an arcade-like setup smoothly over a variety of course surface conditions. A monitor that is linked to the car’s on-board camera gives the driver a first-hand impression, like driving a real car, shared the company.

(Also read | Renault-Nissan Alliance's Chennai plant crosses 35-lakh engine production mark)

Nissan has claimed the e-4ORCE technology is its most advanced technology and its precision control and twin electric motors have been fine-tuned in such a manner that all the passengers of the Nissan Ariya electric vehicle will experience a comfortable ride. The company explained by specifically managing power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability, e-4ORCE will enhance driver confidence by tracing the intended driving line over almost any road surface but without the need to change the driving style or input.

In a recent experiment, Nissan has also used the EV's technology in a Ramen Counter Project, where the e-4ORCE technology was put into a ramen server tray that used two electric motors that functioned independently. This was done to demonstrate the swift acceleration that this technology provides to the Ariya EV.

 

 

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2022, 06:00 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan NIssan Ariya EV EVs Electric vehicle Electric vehicles Electric mobility
