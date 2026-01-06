Nissan India Records 15,372 Consolidated Sales Driven by Exports in December'25

Japanese automaker Nissan recently announced that it has shipped 13,470 units, marking the highest monthly export volume for the company in the last decade. Domestic wholesale volumes for the month stood at 1,902 units, taking total consolidated sales for December 2025 to 15,372 units.

In addition to that, Nissan’s upcoming range will include the launch of Gravite 7-seater B-MPV on January 21, 2026, followed by the global reveal of the Nissan Tekton 5-seater C-SUV on February 4, 2026. This will be followed by a 7-seater C-SUV in 2027, further strengthening Nissan’s presence across high-growth segments. All upcoming products will be made in India, with the Nissan Tekton and the 7-seater C-SUV also being exported to select global markets.

“CY2025 was a year of consolidation for Nissan Motor India, supported by steady domestic and record export performance in December 2025 led by the Nissan Magnite. During the year, we also took important steps in shaping our next phase of growth with the design deep-dive and name reveal for the Nissan Tekton C-SUV in October and the Nissan Gravite in December, signalling our product-led resurgence in India. With a well-defined product offensive starting in early 2026 and India playing a critical role in Nissan’s global strategy, our teams and dealer partners are fully aligned to deliver world-class, Made-in-India products that resonate strongly with Indian customers," Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said.

To support its expanding portfolio, Nissan is accelerating the growth of its nationwide dealership and aftersales network. The company plans to scale its footprint to 250 showrooms by the end of FY2027, enhancing accessibility, service reach, and customer experience across the country. Recent additions include new 3S facilities in Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) and Hoshiarpur (Punjab). Additionally, the company crossed the milestone of 1.2 million cumulative vehicle exports from India in 2025. With the made-in-India Nissan Magnite exported to more than 65 international markets, it has crossed the 2,00,000 sales milestone in 2025.

Furthermore, the company recently teased a NISMO concept model, which is expected to be showcased at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2026. The company further plans to expand its NISMO lineup by doubling its global portfolio.

