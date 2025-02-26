Will the 2025 Skoda Octavia come to India? Check what's new

The 2025 Skoda Octavia was unveiled last year with new features and an updated design
Depending on the market, it will be sold in sedan, estate, and hatchback versions
The updated model wears new alloys with sizes ranging from 16-inch to 19-inch
The updated cabin sports a 13-inch floating display and a new dual-tone interior theme
There are a host of design changes that extend to the sportier Octavia RS models as well
The Octavia sports Matrix LED headlamps with two-element LED DRL signature
The rear-end sports revised taillamps and a redesigned bumper for a sharper look
The 2025 Octavia will offer a host of petrol and diesel engine options globally
India is expected to get the sportier Octavia RS model, which may arrive in CBU form