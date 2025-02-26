Will the 2025 Skoda Octavia come to India? Check what's new

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 26, 2025

The 2025 Skoda Octavia was unveiled last year with new features and an updated design

Depending on the market, it will be sold in sedan, estate, and hatchback versions

The updated model wears new alloys with sizes ranging from 16-inch to 19-inch

The updated cabin sports a 13-inch floating display and a new dual-tone interior theme

 Check product page

There are a host of design changes that extend to the sportier Octavia RS models as well 

The Octavia sports Matrix LED headlamps with two-element LED DRL signature

The rear-end sports revised taillamps and a redesigned bumper for a sharper look

The 2025 Octavia will offer a host of petrol and diesel engine options globally

India is expected to get the sportier Octavia RS model, which may arrive in CBU form
To watch our Skoda Kylaq review...
Click Here