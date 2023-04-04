Copyright © HT Media Limited
Neha Sharma buys Mercedes Benz Gle Luxury Suv Worth 1 Crore

Neha Sharma buys Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV worth 1 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Apr 2023, 16:48 PM
Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has bought a Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV. Mercedes-Benz sells the GLE in three variants. There is 300d, 450 and 400d. The luxury SUV is priced between 88 lakh and 1.05 crore (ex-showroom). As of now, it is not known which variant Neha bought. She tweeted a video in which she can be seen taking delivery of the new GLE.

Neha Sharma and her sister Aisha Sharma along with new Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Mercedes-Benz sells the GLE in its LWB or Long-wheelbase version in the Indian market. What this means is that the wheelbase of the SUV has been extended to provide more legroom to the rear occupants. It measures 2,995 mm. Mercedes-Benz GLE measures 4,294 mm in length, 1,772 mm in height and is 2,157 mm wide.

The 300d is powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 245 hp and 500 Nm. On the other hand, the 400d is more powerful as it comes with a six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 325 hp and 700 Nm. The 450 gets a petrol engine that produces 365 hp and 500 Nm. All the engines come mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and there is Mercedes' 4MATIC system also on offer.

The manufacturer is offering several features that a person can opt for. There is air suspension, Multibeam LED headlamps, LED high-performance headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, under guard and aluminium running boards. Other features on offer are 64-colour ambient lighting, leather upholstery, a digital driver's display, a touchscreen infotainment system, sunblinds, a multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, wireless charging and a lot more.

Mercedes-Benz is currently preparing to launch the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupé in the Indian market on 11th April. Powering the beast is a twin-turbocharged V8 that is mated to electric motors. The combined power output stands at 843 hp and 1,400 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 315 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 16:48 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz India GLE
