Mumbai's Atal Setu clocks eight lakh vehicles in the first month

The Atal Setu in Mumbai, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), has clocked more than eight lakh vehicles in the first month since inauguration. The Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, connects Sewri in South Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) recently revealed the number of vehicles that have plied on the bridge since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 this year. It became operational from January 13.

Atal Setu spans 21.8 kms and forms a crucial link between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, a journey that has now come down to about 30 minutes from two hours taken previously. About 16.5 kms of the bridge stands on the sea while the remaining 5.5 kms are roads leading to the bridge from either sides. The sea link is capable to handle about 70,000 vehicles daily. The megastructure uses 177,903 metric tonnes of steel, equivalent to the weight of 500 Boeing airplanes or 17 times that of the Eiffel Tower's weight in its construction.

Reacting to the high number of vehicles on the Atal Setu within a month, Sanjay Mukherjee, Commissioner at MMRDA, said that it now takes barely minutes to cover the distance. He said, “More than 8 lakh vehicles have passed on this bridge so far, the journey from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai through this bridge has become just 20 minutes."

Mukherjee also said that vehicles passing without paying toll have become a matter of serious concern. "Nearly 4 per cent vehicles have gone without paying the toll since the inauguration of the bridge on January 12, with an average of ₹30,000 per day on Atal Setu Bridge, and 4 per cent of the vehicles go without paying the toll naka, which remains a matter of concern for the authorities," he added.

In the last one month, the Atal Setu has recorded as many as four accidents in which five people have been injured. The Atal Setu boasts of several safety features for commuters. These include 400 cameras, out of which 36 are installed under the bridge. There are high-resolution cameras too that are sensor-based and move when there is movement on the bridge. It can also capture the number plate of a moving car. Besides these, there are thermal-sensitive cameras that work in the dark or in foggy conditions. MMRDA has also set up several speed guns to track overspeeding vehicles. There are call centres and a 24X7 control room monitoring Atal Setu.

