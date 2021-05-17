Minda Corporation announces free mass Covid-19 vaccination drive for employees

Auto components maker, Minda Corporation Ltd on Friday said it will undertake a free mass Covid-19 vaccination drive for all employees numbering over 15,000 across India.

The programme will cover two shots of the vaccine for all permanent and contractual employees across 30 offices and manufacturing locations in India in phases, as directed by the health authorities. It will be implemented as per guidelines prescribed by the government, Minda Corporation said in a regulatory filing.

The company, which is the flagship firm of Spark Minda Group, also said, considering the necessity to prioritise health consultation during this time, the group also announced 'medical teleconsultation for Covid and non-Covid health issues through specialised doctors at pan India level for all employees and associates.

(Also read | Mahindra to bear Covid-19 vaccination cost of dealership employees)

Commenting on the initiatives, Minda Corporation Chairman and GCEO Ashok Minda said, "At Spark Minda, we understand how important it is to focus on social impacts, health, and wellbeing of employees in order to develop a sustainable world. The ongoing crisis besides being disruptive has also prompted us to take a call on exhaustively supporting employees to get over with such inopportune moments."

(Also read | A jab on the job: Ford to start on-site Covid-19 vaccination for employees)

The vaccination drive from Spark Minda Group is in line with the ongoing protocols of the government of India, wherein voluntary facilitation will be conducted across the states where the group has its manufacturing and operation facilities, the filing said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.