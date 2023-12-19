Driverless driving technology has become new phenomenon in automobile industry across the world with many companies working on it
This technology takes away the need of driver's manual intervention and the car's onboard computer drives the vehicle
While globally, many carmakers have been developing and introducing this technology, in India, it seems impossible
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that Indian government will not allow driverless cars in the country
Gadkari said driverless cars will take away jobs of people, which is why government will not allow this technology in India
Gadkari said this technology is meant for countries with small population, but not for a country like India
The minister further added that driverless cars can make 80 lakh drivers in India jobless
This is not the first time Gadkari expressed his reservations against driverless cars
Previously in July 2017 and December 2019, he pointed similar reasons and said that he won't allow autonomous driving cars here