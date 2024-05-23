HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Michael Schumacher's Family Wins Compensation For An Ai Interview

Michael Schumacher's family wins compensation for an AI interview

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 23 May 2024, 06:27 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ferrari great Schumacher, now 55, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the
...
Schumacher
Ferrari great Schumacher, now 55, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013. (AP)
Schumacher
Ferrari great Schumacher, now 55, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

Michael Schumacher's family has secured 200,000 euros ($216,360) compensation from the publishers of a German magazine that printed an AI-generated 'interview' with the seven-time Formula One world champion.

A family spokeswoman on Wednesday confirmed a Munich Labour Court judgement and settlement by Funke media group, publishers of the magazine Die Aktuelle, without making any further comment.

The magazine's editor was sacked last year, with Funke apologising to Schumacher's family.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hero Lectro F1 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro F1
Range Icon25 km
₹38,999
Compare
Komaki Xgt X One (HT Auto photo)
Komaki XGT X One
BatteryCapacity Icon1.56 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 47,617 - 78,920
Compare
View Offers
Emflux Motors Emflux One (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux One
BatteryCapacity Icon9.7 kWh Range Icon200 Km
₹ 5.50 Lakhs
View Details
Simple Energy Dot One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy Dot One
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹99,999
Compare
Gt Force One Plus (HT Auto photo)
GT Force One Plus
Range Icon65 km/charge
₹ 68,982 - 86,970
Compare
View Offers
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kwh Range Icon212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Ferrari great Schumacher, now 55, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

Schumacher's family maintains strict privacy about the former driver's condition, with access limited to those closest to him.

Die Aktuelle ran a front cover in April 2023 with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline promising 'Michael Schumacher, the first interview'.

The strapline added: "It sounded deceptively real" but inside the 'quotes' were revealed to have been generated by artificial intelligence.

First Published Date: 23 May 2024, 06:27 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Formula One F1 Motorsports Car racing

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.