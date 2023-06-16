Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Concept revealed in all its Gullwing glory

Mercedes-Benz knows just how to design a futuristic concept car that pays rich homage to past automotive traditions. And the Mercedes Vision One-Eleven Concept is yet another perfect example of how the already high bar of car design can be set higher still courtesy unchained imagination.

The Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Concept has been designed and developed at the company's International Design Center in California's Carlsbad. It raises a toast to the Mercedes C111 experimental prototype that was crafted in the 1970s and of which only 15 units were ever made. But while the Mercedes C111 was a concept far ahead of its time - complete with five-cylinder diesel and turbocharged V8 engines, the Vision One-Eleven is a brazen show of styling extravagance.

The low-strung, forward-looking stance of the Vision One-Eleven Concept lends it an extremely sporty visual appeal.

Much like its historic predecessor, it combines stunning design with the most innovative drive technology. The Vision One-Eleven makes use of axial flux motors from YASA, which have an unmatched power density far beyond comparable radial motors, while being extremely lightweight. It has a forward stance and the Orange and Black colour theme lends it an extremely sporty appeal. The Gullwing doors remain as appealing as these have been in decades past.

A look at the rear profile of the Vision One-Eleven Concept from Mercedes.

The Mercedes Vision One-Eleven Concept almost kissed the ground and has a height of just 1,168 mm. This may be quite uncommon for even a concept that is projected as an electric vehicle (EV). But then again, this here is a concept vehicle which, on paper at least, has 1,300 hp on offer with four individual motors tasked with propelling it ahead.

The cabin too is nothing like any other concept vehicle may have. The Mercedes Vision One-Eleven gets low bucket seats, full-length canopy glass and hex-screened side glass. Again on paper, the cabin can even support augmented reality.

A design sketch of the cabin inside the Vision One-Eleven Concept from Mercedes.

Now don't go expecting this concept to hit production lines but what would be interesting is if Mercedes engineers do take some of the design elements and incorporate these into future AMG electric models to be offered to the world. Who won't want to have the Gullwing doors make an emphatic comeback?

