Mercedes-Benz opens first Studio in India, showcases AMG GT XX and launches F1 e-bikes

Mercedes-Benz India has opened its first Mercedes-Benz Studio at DLF One Horizon Centre in Gurugram, Delhi NCR. The facility is part of the carmaker’s global Studio initiative, which is being rolled out across 14 markets in four continents.

Unlike a conventional Mercedes-Benz dealership, the Studio is an open, walk-in space combining vehicle displays with lifestyle, design and culinary experiences. It includes a design and material library, Mercedes-Benz Collection merchandise, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS X adidas products and facilities for customers to book test drives.

The Studio also features a Lavonne Café, with a menu created exclusively for the location. It offers 16 Mercedes-Benz-inspired creations, including eight petit gâteaux and eight viennoiserie and baked items. The designs use sculpted forms and metallic finishes influenced by Mercedes-Benz’s design language.

The Gurugram location follows Mercedes-Benz Studios in cities including Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Singapore, Warsaw, Munich and Bucharest. The company says it plans to gradually extend the format to other Indian metropolitan cities.

AMG GT XX makes its India debut

The CONCEPT AMG GT XX has made its first appearance in India at the Gurugram Studio. The electric performance concept uses three axial-flux motors producing more than 1,000kW (1,360hp), with one motor at the front and two at the rear. It uses AMG’s high-performance AMG.EA architecture and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.

Mercedes-AMG claims a top speed of over 360km/h and a drag coefficient of 0.198. The car operates on an 800V-Plus electrical system and can deliver more than 850kW of average DC charging power. According to Mercedes-AMG, around 400km of WLTP range can be added in about five minutes.

The concept also features active aerodynamic elements integrated into its wheels, MBUX Fluid Light Paint and a rear light panel with more than 700 programmable LEDs. Its cabin uses LABFIBER Biotech Leather Alternative and Biotech Silk Alternative, developed from bio-based and recycled materials.

AMG F1 e-bikes priced from ₹ 4.20 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has simultaneously launched the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team e-bike range in partnership with EMotorad. The line-up consists of City, Track and Rallye editions.

All three use a 250W rear-hub motor with Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus modes, a top assistance speed of 25km/h and a claimed range of up to 100km with the additional battery. They also get a 5.5-inch integrated colour display, aluminium frames and hydraulic disc brakes.

The City Edition is priced at ₹4.20 lakh, the Track Edition at ₹5.70 lakh and the Rallye Edition at ₹7.60 lakh, with prices inclusive of GST. Pre-orders are currently open, with deliveries scheduled to begin from mid-September 2026.

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