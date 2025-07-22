Mercedes-Benz opens first showroom in Patna, sees Bihar as a key emerging market

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated its first-ever showroom in Patna. Operated by Landmark Cars, the showroom launch marks the German luxury car manufacturer's expansion in the state that is considered one of the backwards ones in the luxury carmaker's map in India. However, Mercedes-Benz India sees Bihar as one of the key emerging markets in the country and aims to strengthen its presence in such emerging markets. With the launch of the showroom in Patna, the automaker aims to tap the growth potential there.

Spread across 16,500 square feet, the new showroom is the brand's first 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility in Patna. This showroom also has an electric vehicle support ecosystem. The showroom is equipped with a 60W DC fast charger for electric vehicles. The EV charger will be accessible to all the electric vehicle owners in the city. Also, the facility is capable of displaying the complete Mercedes-Benz model range, including top-end luxury vehicles like the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and AMG performance models.

Customers will have access to test drives, vehicle handovers in a dedicated bay and a complete range of after-sales service for their vehicles at the facility. The showroom comes with digital consultation tools and dedicated customer lounges.

The Patna showroom is a key part of Mercedes-Benz's bigger plan to expand its presence in the key growth markets across the country. The luxury car marque is also planning to open additional retail outlets in Kanpur, Varanasi, and Udaipur. Besides that, it has recently launched showrooms in cities such as Agra and Jammu. The automaker currently has a retail presence in 50 cities across India, with 125 touchpoints nationwide.

Speaking on the inauguration of the Mercedes-Benz Patna showroom, Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said the company is delighted to inaugurate Patna’s first-ever luxury car showroom, marking a significant milestone in he brand's journey in the country. "Patna represents the evolving aspirations of new-age customers, with a growing appetite for luxury products, services and experiences," he added.

