Maruti Suzuki hits 500 Nexa outlets, expands to smaller cities with Nexa Studios

Maruti Suzuki has recently hit the milestone of having established 500 Nexa retail outlets throughout India and the manufacturer is going to expand their premium retail outreach to smaller cities. Maruti Suzuki had established Nexa as an alternate retail outlet back in 2015 in order to sell the brand’s more premium and niche models. The manufacturer is now gearing up to set up smaller-scale Nexa Studios that bring the same services to customers living in Tier II and Tier III cities.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa was initially set up in bigger, Tier I cities in order to cater to buyers looking for a more personalised experience when it came to purchasing their vehicle. Nexa showrooms offer a differentiated sales and service model that is more refined and well-suited for the brand’s upmarket models. Cars sold under the Nexa banner include the likes of the Jimny, Grand Vitara, Fronx, and Baleno, all of which are positioned as more premium models within their lineup. Models such as the Ertiga, WagonR, and Swift are considered as the mass market and affordable cars, and hence are sold from the Maruti Suzuki Arena outlets.

The Nexa Studio retail outlets will be constructed as smaller, two-car showrooms but they will offer the entire Maruti Suzuki Nexa product portfolio and services. With Nexa outlets, customers are able to make use of post-sales services and an elevated buying experience. While most services come at a higher cost than standard, Nexa customers are able to get a higher quality service experience out of it. With Nexa Studios, Maruti Suzuki is looking to bring the same to a larger pool of prospective buyers in the country.

