Maruti to increase focus on Tier II and III cities with all-new Nexa Studio

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced it will open a network of Nexa Studio outlets in smaller Indian cities and towns which have thus far not had a Nexa retail outlet. While there are 500 Nexa retail outlets across the country since it was first established back in 2015, Maruti Suzuki says the Nexa Studio will be smaller versions of these retail outlets which will still offer the same premium sales and service benefits to customers in Tier II and III cities and towns.

Maruti Suzuki says 30 per cent of its overall sales come from Nexa channel and this is a good enough reason to take Nexa to customers in smaller citie

Maruti Suzuki Nexa was established back in 2015 as an alternate retail outlet and currently exists alongside Maruti Suzuki Arena sales channels. The slightly more premium or even niche vehicle offerings from Maruti Suzuki camp - like Jimny, Grand Vitara, Invicto and even the likes of Fronx, Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 are offered under the Nexa umbrella while models like WagoR, Swift, Ertiga and Brezza are sold under the Arena brand.

But while Arena outlets are spread exhaustively, Maruti Suzuki says Nexa will now be closer still to more potential customers and this is the driving factor for establishing Nexa Studio now.

What is Maruti Suzuki Nexa Studio and how is it different from Nexa?

Nexa Studio outlets will essentially be two-car-display-showrooms but will still offer the entire product portfolio that exists under the Nexa umbrella. Maruti Suzuki officials say the experience of buying a vehicle at Nexa Studio will be exactly what it is like at a Nexa outlet. Additionally, and much like Nexa service centres too, Nexa Studio will also offer post-sales support and service help.

So while Nexa outlets have thus far been located in bigger cities of the country, Nexa Studio will be established in smaller cities and towns to bring the Maruti Suzuki brand closer to customers. “As we move closer to customers, their confidence in us increases. The objective is to therefore offer a better Nexa experience to customers in smaller cities. Each Nexa Studio has the potential to sell 20 to 25 cars each month," said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), during an interaction with members of the press.

Why is Nexa Studio important to Maruti Suzuki?

Banerjee has highlighted that around 30 per cent of Maruti Suzuki sales in the country comes from Nexa channels. And within the Nexa channel, around 32 per cent of sales come from Tier II and III cities. “If we want these customers to visit our Nexa outlets, sometimes they have to travel 100 km. We will now take Nexa closer to them. Our focus is on expanding our presence here (Tier II and III cities and towns)," he said.

Maruti Suzuki has a massive presence across the Indian landscape and has the largest sales and post-sales network for any car manufacturer in the country.

