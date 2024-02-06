HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki expands NEXA service centres to non-urban locations

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Feb 2024, 16:09 PM
Maruti Suzuki has expanded its NEXA compact-format service workshops for non-urban locations such Ateli (Haryana), Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), Bankura (W
...
Maruti Suzuki NEXA
Maruti Suzuki has launched six NEXA compact-format workshops for non-urban locations
Maruti Suzuki NEXA
Maruti Suzuki has launched six NEXA compact-format workshops for non-urban locations

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the launch of its compact-format NEXA service workshops across the country. The first six such centres have been inaugurated in Ateli (Haryana), Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), Bankura (West Bengal), Dahod (Gujarat), Nirmal (Telangana), and Ooty (Tamil Nadu), the automaker has stated in a release.

Built over a 75 square metre area, these workshops claim to come equipped with a dedicated front office, customer lounge, service bay, and parking bay for customer convenience. Maruti Suzuki has stated that Nexa customers may avail of common services like periodic maintenance and regular repairs at these workshops.

With this, the car manufacturer aims to provide the NEXA service experience to customers in non-urban centres. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that after-sales service is a critical pillar to create a delightful car ownership experience.

With the growing similarities in consumer preferences in urban and non-urban centres, there is a notable increase in interest in NEXA offerings from both regions. Almost 30% of the NEXA sales come from non-urban centers. "To cater to these customers, we are introducing these compact-format NEXA Service workshops. Our goal is to set up 100 such workshops by the end of FY 2024-25," Takeuchi added.

He further stated that the company will continue to expand its service network and explore new customer-focused formats to further enhance the car ownership experience.

Having introduced NEXA Service in 2017, Maruti Suzuki has expanded its presence to over 390 Service touchpoints, serving customers nationwide. Maruti Suzuki currently retails the Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Ciaz, XL6, Grand Vitara and the Invicto through NEXA channel.

First Published Date: 06 Feb 2024, 16:09 PM IST
