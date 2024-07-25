Which is Maruti Nexa's hottest selling car?

Baleno is the biggest seller for Nexa dealerships.
It is a premium hatchback that goes against Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Citroen C3
Toyota also sells a rebadged version of the Baleno that is called Glanza
The price of the Baleno is between ₹7.81 lakh and ₹11.13 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
It is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 88 bhp and 113 Nm.
It comes mated to a 5-speed AMT or a 5-speed manual gearbox.
There is also a CNG powertrain on offer
The CNG powertrain is only available with the manual gearbox.