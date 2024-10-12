Maruti Suzuki Automates 12 More Driving License Test Tracks in Uttar Pradesh

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement with the transport department of Uttar Pradesh to automate 12 additional driving license test tracks across the state.

Five test tracks have already been automated in the state as part of a memorandum of agreement, which was signed in December 2023, the company said in a statement.

The 12 additional driving test tracks located in Aligarh, Azamgarh (two tracks), Basti, Bareilly, Gonda, Jhansi, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Pratapgarh will be automated for two-wheeler, light motor vehicle (LMV) and heavy motor vehicle (HMV) driving license testing, it added.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) - Transport, Dayashankar Singh said the company has completed the automation of test tracks at Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj and Varanasi earlier this year.

"Automation makes the issuance of driving licenses more scientific, transparent, and efficient and will help in achieving our goal to enhance road safety and reduce accidents," he added.

Rahul Bharti, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Executive Director - Corporate Affairs, said the UP government and the company will together streamline and automate the evaluation process for awarding driving licences.

"The automation of driving license testing will usher in a positive transformation that can go a long way to bring down road accidents by ensuring only capable candidates get driving licences," Bharti added.

The automated driving test tracks are equipped with high-definition cameras and an integrated IT system, ensuring a 100 per cent computerised and transparent process for driving license testing, the company said.

