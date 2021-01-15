Maruti launches Smart Finance option online for Arena customers

Maruti Suzuki is going the extra mile to ensure that the otherwise complicated process of financing a new car is almost as easy as buying a phone online. To this end, the country's largest car maker on Friday announced the launch of Smart Finance, its one-stop online finance scheme for its Arena customers. Underlining how the company's website will be a bridge between a customer and the financier, the car maker states that the entire process can now be done through digital means in current Covid times.

Under the digital service, prospective customers can choose from several finance options based on his or her needs. The company's website will then provide real-time status updates with the overall objective of providing a transparent and hassle-free experience.

Maruti informs that it has currently tied up with 12 financiers - State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank and HDB Financial Services. This list is going to be extended in coming times, the car maker states.

Speaking on the digital finance scheme, Shashank Srivastava - Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), said that the driving force behind it is to ensure that customers do not have to put off their purchase decisions. "The pandemic situation in the country has further increased the usage of digital platforms," he said. "With Smart Finance, we aim to reach out to a larger audience, assist them and make every stage of the loan process transparent."

The facility is presently available to customers in around 30 cities which include Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Cochin, among others.