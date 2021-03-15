A daredevil stunt atop a moving vehicle has turned a costly affair for a man from Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Police has shared the video of the stunt the person pulled off on top of a moving car, saying that he has been penalised for this act.

The video shared by UP Police shows the man climbing on top of the white Mahindra Scorpio SUV while it is moving on an empty road. The location of the incident is believed to be somewhere in Firozabad.

The man is then seen doing his stunts on the roof of the SUV while the vehicle continues to move. What is more disturbing is that there was no one behind the wheels of the SUV while he was performing his act. And it is still not clear how he pulled it off without a second person inside the vehicle.

The Uttar Pradesh Police swung into action once it got hold of the video. The cops apprehended the person in the video, his father who also is the owner of the Mahindra Scorpio SUV used in the video. The police has charged them with a challan of ₹2,500 for this incident.