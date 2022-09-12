Mahindra XUV700 select variants' prices slashed

Mahindra and Mahindra has reduced prices of select variants of the XUV700 SUV by up to ₹6,000, Hindustan Time's sister publication Live Mint reported. The price reduction is effective for the AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 MT, AX5 5S AT, and AX7 AT models in the petrol line-up. While in the diesel range, the AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 7S MT, AX5 5S AT, AX5 7S AT, AX7 AT, and the AX7 AWD AT variants have been given a price cut.

Earlier this year, the company revised variant-wise features of the Mahindra XUV700. The AX3 model now no longer has a rear wiper and defogger. The company has also removed the selective unlock function for the doors and boot-lid of the AX3. The AX5 and AX7 variants no longer come with LED sequential indicators.

The automaker also dropped adaptive cruise control with stop and go functions. On the other hand, the SUV's AX7 and AX7L variants come with cruise control and LED sequential turn indicators, respectively.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes in two variants- 1 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The engine is equipped with a six-speed manual and automatic units.

The company is also planning to add Apple CarPlay to XUV700 from 5th September. Customers would need to take the SUV to the nearest dealership and they would update the software of the vehicle. The CarPlay would also be able to render navigation directions into the digital instrument cluster itself. Moreover, there will also be ‘Enhanced SIRI’ support.

Recently, Mahindra also unveiled the XUV400 electric vehicle while the price announcements and bookings of the SUV will open in January of 2023. The deliveries of this SUV will commence from the end of January next year. In the first phase, Mahindra- XUV400 will be launched in 16 cities that are Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh and Kochi.

