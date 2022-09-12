HT Auto
Mahindra expects SUV buyers to power shift to EVs. Here's why

Mahindra XUV400 EV is the first of many electric vehicles planned by the company for the Indian car market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2022, 08:33 AM
XUV400 is looking at making petrol pump stations obsolete for its customers. The official launch of the EV - pricing, bookings and deliveries - will take place from January of 2023 onwards.
Mahindra XUV400 has been unveiled to the world as an all-electric passenger vehicle. Essentially based on the XUV300 sub-compact SUV, this EV is longer and is free from emissions.
The XUV400 measures 4,200 mm in length, is 1,821 mm wide and stands 1,634 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.
While it does look largely similar to the XUV300, the Mahindra XUV400 has several design updates on its exterior profile.
XUV400 gets a closed grille with the new Twin Peaks logo in the middle and in a shade of bronze. The headlight unit with the DRLs have been largely carried forward.
The front fog lamp housing is now bigger and there are more bronze elemental additions here and on the side and roof. The windows, character lines and the 16-inch alloy wheels are near identical to the XUV300.
From the rear too, the XUV400 is nearly identical to look at as the XUV300, apart from a slight redesign touch to the tail lights.
The charging socket is located on the front left side of the Mahindra XUV400.
The Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh battery pack which is IP67 certified for protection against water and dust.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the XUV400.
The seven-inch infotainment screen could have been slightly bigger while the layout of the buttons are a bit mundane. Ford EcoSport, anyone?
There is generous space for the rear-seat passengers inside the XUV400. The increase in overall length helps the XUV400 offer more comfort than what one gets inside the XUV300.
Cargo space inside the Mahindra XUV400 is also generous.
On the move, Mahindra XUV400 is a sprinter and claims to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. It has three drive modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.
Mahindra claims a per-charge range of 456 kms but in real world conditions, this figure is likely to be lesser as is the case with all EVs. Using a 7.2 kW AC charger, the XUV400 can be charged to full in around 6.5 hours. This is just 50 minutes if a 50 kW DC fast charger is used.
XUV400 is looking at making petrol pump stations obsolete for its customers. The official launch of the EV - pricing, bookings and deliveries - will take place from January of 2023 onwards.
XUV400 is looking at making petrol pump stations obsolete for its customers. The official launch of the EV - pricing, bookings and deliveries - will take place from January of 2023 onwards.
Mahindra & Mahindra has a number of very popular SUV models in the Indian market and has seen demand increasing with the launch of updated models like Thar, Bolero Neo, XUV700 and Scorpio-N. All eyes now would also be on the XUV400 electric vehicle (EV) as the Indian carmaker plans to go big on battery power. There's sense in the strategy as Mahindra expects demand for EVs to grow in the coming times, mostly powered by SUV buyers.

While small and affordable EVs are sighted by many as the way forward for an electric future for mobility in India, Mahindra is looking at combining the demand for SUV body type with the trend of going electric. “Our internal research tells us that 25 per cent of the existing SUV buyers would like to consider an electric SUV as their next purchase," Rajesh Jejurikar told news agency PTI. “The research also tells us that over the next 2-3 years we will see this kind of transition happening."

Jejurikar believes that electric SUVs would pave the way forward in a more dominant manner because typically, buyers of models in this segment already own at least one other vehicle. He adds that because of this, range-related issues as well as finding charging infrastructure would be a lesser concern for such buyers than those who are looking at their first car, typically a small electric hatchback.

As such, Mahindra XUV400 is expected to lay the foundation for the company in the world of electric mobility that remains in an infant stage in India, at least when it comes to passenger vehicles (PVs). Jejurikar says that Mahindra expects around 25 per cent of its overall SUV sales to come from battery-powered options in the times to come.

But not all of the responsibility to drive electric SUV sales up is on the broad shoulders of the XUV400. Mahindra recently unveiled five electric SUVs with launch timelines for most of these scheduled between late 2024 and through till 2026. These models would be rolled out under two brands - XUV and BE.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2022, 08:33 AM IST
