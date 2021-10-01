Kushaq SUV boosts Skoda sales to more than 130 percent in September

Skoda Auto India managed to record a massive jump in retail sales last month, thanks to its latest offering Kushaq SUV. The Czech carmaker announced it has achieved a 131 percent increase in its September 2021 sales.

The jump in September sales has been attributed to the rising popularity of Kushaq SUV. The company sold 3,027 units last month, compared to 1,312 units it sold in September 2020.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, said, “Skoda Auto India has managed to consolidate and move forward in September, despite the headwinds that the industry is facing in terms of some key components. We are confident of building our momentum, as we approach the festive season, and look forward to delivering an increasing number of Skoda vehicles across the country. India continues to be an important market for us globally, and we are focussing on strengthening our presence here."

Skoda Kushaq was launched earlier this year as the carmaker rolled out its ‘India 2.0’ strategy. Last month, Skoda reported that it has received 10,000 bookings for its recently-launched Kushaq SUV.

The launch of Kushaq, which took place in July, had also contributed to Skoda's increase in sales in August too. Skoda had registered 3,829 units of passenger vehicle sales in August, a rise of 282% in retail sales for the auto company compared to the same period a year ago.

Skoda said, while Kushaq has fuelled the growth for the brand in India, its other products like Superb, Octavia and Rapid have also contributed to the increase in sales volumes. Skoda is now present in more than 100 cities and has recently opened new dealerships in key cities across India.