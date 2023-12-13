Skoda Kushaq, Slavia set for price hike from this date

Skoda Auto India has announced that it will increase prices of its models from January
Prices will increase by up to 2 per cent on the Skoda Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq
The Czech auto giant said that the price hike is owing to rising supply, input and operational costs
Skoda's decision comes on the same day its global partner Volkswagen announced similar move
The Kushaq SUV, Skoda's best-selling model, comes at a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh
A 2% hike could mean customers will have to pay another ₹21,780 to drive home the SUV
Skoda also sells the Slavia sedan in India, which comes at a similar starting price
Kodiaq SUV is the most expensive car in Skoda's lineup in India
Skoda Kodiaq SUV comes at a starting price of 38.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
Skoda is also expected to launch its first EV in India next year