Kia India dispatches 28,545 cars in October 2024

Kia India has reported the delivery of 28,545 units in October 2024, reflecting a 30 per cent increase in year-over-year performance when compared to the 21,941 units delivered in October 2023. Moreover, 54 customers took delivery of the new-gen Kia Carnival in October 2024 which includes Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina as he was the first person to take the delivery of the luxury MPV.

Kia recently launched the EV9 electric SUV and new-gen Carnival in the Indian market. “Kia India is prioritizing accelerated vehicle deliveries to meet growing demand while working closely with our dealer partners to manage inventory with precision. By aligning swift delivery with smart inventory control, we ensured our customers receive the timely delivery of their favourite vehicle, while our dealers benefit from streamlined, stable operations." said, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing. "This approach reinforced Kia’s commitment to building a robust, resilient network that drives success for our partners and delivers exceptional satisfaction for every Kia customer. With the recent launch of the Carnival Limousine Plus and Kia EV9, we have stepped into Kia 2.0, an initiative focused on redefining modern and future-oriented mobility solutions."

Watch: Kia Carnival 2024 | Does it command a business-class like price tag? First drive review

Kia global Q3 sales fall

Kia, recently released its sales figures for the third quarter of 2024. Notably, the company reported significant sales growth in India, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region, primarily attributed to the popularity of recreational vehicles available in these markets. In India, Kia promotes the Carens as a recreational vehicle.

Despite the positive sales performance in these specific regions, Kia has observed an overall decline in global sales. The company recorded sales of 763,693 units in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting a 1.9 per cent decrease compared to the previous year. This decline has been linked to a temporary halt in production at certain Kia facilities due to ongoing upgrades.

(Read more: Is Kia India planning new GT Line variants as demand rises? Check details)

Additionally, the temporary reduction in sales for some models was a consequence of adjustments made to the vehicle lineups. For the nine-month period ending in September of this year, Kia's global sales totalled 2,319,390 units, representing a 1.5 per cent decrease year over year.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: