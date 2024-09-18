2025 Kia Carnival Limousine: Five reasons to consider buying

Kia recently opened bookings for the new and upcoming Kia Carnival in India. The luxury MPV will be launched in India on the 3rd October, 2024. Here is a list of five good reasons to think about getting one.

The Kia Carnival debuts in the Indian markets on 3rd October, 2024. There is enough in the luxury MPV limousine to make it worth your cash including s

1 Ample space The Kia Carnival, like earlier, provides oodles of legroom, headroom and interior space. It comfortably accommodates seven people. It's flexible seating system lets you choose from multiple configurations. It also gets optional reclinable captain seats for the top end variant. The second-row captain seats get the comfort of heating, ventilation and massage functions the leg support is also electronically adjustable. The driver's seat is 12-way power adjustable.

2 Digital Key 2.0 The Kia Carnival also supports the integration of an NFC key or virtual vehicle keys for compatible smart devices. This new feature enables convenient locking, unlocking and driving without needing a key adding to the convenience of accessing the vehicle.

3 High-tech features In terms of features, the Carnival is a step ahead and comes with all the modern features such as powered tailgated, powered sliding doors, two 12.3-inch curved screens, a heads-up display, three-zone climate control, premium 12-speaker Bose sound system and dual electric sunroofs. Apart from these, the MPV also gets seat-belt buckle lights, multiple USB-C ports across the vehicle, over-the-air updates, passenger view with night vision, a blind spot view monitor, a 360-degree surround view monitor and Kia voice assistant. There are loads of more features apart from these inside the luxury vehicle.

4 New and bold styling The facelifted Kia Carnival gets bold new styling which has been curated with the ‘Opposites Unite’ design philosophy. The Carnival now gets a more angular and boxier shape. It is complimented with the signature 'Tiger Nose' grille and LED type headlamps that are vertically stacked on either side. The L-shaped LEDs work as DRLs for the vehicle, giving the car an overall aesthetic appeal. At the back is a connected-type bar joining the two L-shaped LED tail-lamps. It is expected to get two exterior colour options including a Glacier White Pearl and a Fusion Black.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia Carnival 2024 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 33.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Tucson 1999 cc 1999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 29.02 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Gloster 1996 cc 1996 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 38.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Tiguan 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 35.17 Lakhs Compare

5 Safety The vehicle hosts countless safety features including ADAS level 2, eight airbags, disc brakes for all four wheels, hill assist control, parking sensors at the front, rear and sides of the vehicle, a tyre pressure monitoring system, VSM and electronic stability control.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: