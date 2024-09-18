2025 Kia Carnival Limousine: Five reasons to consider buying
Kia recently opened bookings for the new and upcoming Kia Carnival in India. The luxury MPV will be launched in India on the 3rd October, 2024. Here is a list of five good reasons to think about getting one.
The Kia Carnival, like earlier, provides oodles of legroom, headroom and interior space. It comfortably accommodates seven people. It's flexible seating system lets you choose from multiple configurations. It also gets optional reclinable captain seats for the top end variant.
The second-row captain seats get the comfort of heating, ventilation and massage functions the leg support is also electronically adjustable. The driver's seat is 12-way power adjustable.
The Kia Carnival also supports the integration of an NFC key or virtual vehicle keys for compatible smart devices. This new feature enables convenient locking, unlocking and driving without needing a key adding to the convenience of accessing the vehicle.
In terms of features, the Carnival is a step ahead and comes with all the modern features such as powered tailgated, powered sliding doors, two 12.3-inch curved screens, a heads-up display, three-zone climate control, premium 12-speaker Bose sound system and dual electric sunroofs.
Apart from these, the MPV also gets seat-belt buckle lights, multiple USB-C ports across the vehicle, over-the-air updates, passenger view with night vision, a blind spot view monitor, a 360-degree surround view monitor and Kia voice assistant. There are loads of more features apart from these inside the luxury vehicle.
The facelifted Kia Carnival gets bold new styling which has been curated with the ‘Opposites Unite’ design philosophy. The Carnival now gets a more angular and boxier shape. It is complimented with the signature 'Tiger Nose' grille and LED type headlamps that are vertically stacked on either side. The L-shaped LEDs work as DRLs for the vehicle, giving the car an overall aesthetic appeal.
At the back is a connected-type bar joining the two L-shaped LED tail-lamps. It is expected to get two exterior colour options including a Glacier White Pearl and a Fusion Black.
The vehicle hosts countless safety features including ADAS level 2, eight airbags, disc brakes for all four wheels, hill assist control, parking sensors at the front, rear and sides of the vehicle, a tyre pressure monitoring system, VSM and electronic stability control.
